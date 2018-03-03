VINNIE PAUL Talks HELLYEAH, Meeting VAN HALEN, Touring With PANTERA And Listening To CHRISTINA AGUILERA (Video)

In the clip below, legendary drummer Vinnie Paul of Hellyeah and co-founder of Pantera stops by the DFW Acura Performance Showroom and talks making new music with Hellyeah meeting Van Halen, bands that influenced him, and his favorite Christina Aguilera tracks.

Vinnie: "KISS was the first band that did it for me. KISS Alive - the drum solo on 'God Of Thunder' - Peter Criss made you want to play drums. Van Halen was a huge influence; Eddie and Alex inspired me and my brother so much. There are some unbelievable parallels between ourselves."