VINNIE PAUL - Thousands Pay Respects At Celebration Of Life In Dallas; Single Cam Footage Of Entire Event Posted

Dallas' CBS local news reports that thousands of fans gathered in Deep Ellum on Sunday (July 1st) to pay their respects to legendary drummer and Pantera co-founder Vinnie Paul, who died on June 22nd.

The Vinnie Paul Celebration of Life at the Bomb Factory honored the lifelong resident of Arlington. The atmosphere at the celebration is what Paul knew best — thousands of metal heads, dressed in black, fists in the air and screaming at full volume. It was only fitting that this is how fans celebrated his life and legacy.

“We’re not mourning Vinnie. Of course, the world is sad that he’s gone… but Vinnie’s memory will live on through his music,” said Guy Sykes, former Pantera tour manager.

Single camera video of the entire Vinnie Paul - A Celebration Of Life event is available below.