VINNIE VINCENT Confirmed For KISS Kruise VIII Pre-Party

This October, sailing out of Miami, Florida, the 8th annual KISS Kruise will take to the high seas with over 3,000 KISS fans aboard and ready to rock. Each year, in true KISS Army style, various fan-organized pre-Kruise parties and reunions are held in the city of departure. This year, eight-time Kruisers Joe D’Angelo and Andy Moyen are teaming up to present The Gathering 3: a party so big it needs TWO days.

The event begins on Monday, October 29th and Tuesday, October 30th with a special opportunity to meet former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent. This meet and greet experience will provide fans with a professional photo of themselves and Vinnie, a commemorative poster, the opportunity to have two personal items signed (no guitars, please) and a swag bag loaded with KISS and Vinnie Vincent items. Both days of meet and greets are being held at the Holiday Inn Miami Downtown. (The Tuesday meet and greet is sold out; tickets for the Monday session are still available here.

Tuesday night, after the Holiday Inn event, is a pre-Kruise party at the Hangar Nightclub (60 NE 11th Street in Miami) which features live performances from Florida’s 1984 (Van Halen tribute band out of Orlando) and KISS America, (Florida’s ultimate KISS tribute band). It will also feature national recording act Four By Fate (FXF) featuring members of Frehley’s Comet, Cheap Trick and Skid Row. FXF will be performing a full electric set with Vinnie Vincent joining them live on stage to perform a few songs; the first electric performance from Vinnie Vincent in over 20 years. Fans need only a general admission ticket ($20, available at www.thekisskruisepreparty.com) to experience these live bands and witness this piece of KISStory.

Other special guests in attendance Tuesday night will be supergroup The Dead Daisies, Ace Frehley bandmate Richie Scarlet, author and photographer Lydia Criss, former KISS security Big John Harte, actor James DeBello (“Trip” from KISS-centric movie, Detroit Rock City), KISS costume designer Maria Contessa, author and musician Ken Sharp as well as several KISS podcast representatives. Fans will have the chance to meet and interact with all special guests throughout the evening.

This two-day event will also feature several raffles, with all proceeds to be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The BCRF provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide to fuel advances in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, metastasis and survivorship. The BCRF is recognized as one of the most financially efficient nonprofits in the country, and is the highest rated breast cancer charity in the US. Prizes include a Vinnie Vincent signed pink Jackson “V” guitar, a Gene Simmons Vault Experience, and drumheads signed by KISS drummer and breast cancer survivor, Peter Criss (aforementioned raffles are just $10 each and can be purchased in advance at thekisskruisepreparty.com; winners need not be present to win. Musicians from all over the globe have also signed several drumheads, including Lita Ford, Bob Kulick, Mark Slaughter, Anton Fig, Bruce Kulick, Carmine Appice, Frank DiMino, and Mark Mendoza, which will also be raffled off that night with tickets available for purchase on-site.

Vinnie Vincent recently announced a second concert at Graceland, on December 8th. A message states: "Tremendous response to Vinnie adding a full shred set to the Graceland show. So good, in fact, that a second night has just been added for Saturday, December 8th, 2018. Tickets on sale now."

The shows will be Vinnie's first return to the stage in over 30 years. The dates will be half unplugged, half “full shred” with electric guitar.

Vinnie said, “I've been paying attention to what the fans are writing and saying, and seeing how many fans want me to put on the electric guitar and shred on so many of the great songs we all know and love.”

With many sections of the theatre already sold out for the show, the concert at Graceland will start with an acoustic set, followed by an intermission, and then a full shred electric set. In addition to special guest Robert Fleischman, original vocalist for the Vinnie Vincent Invasion, who will be joining Vinnie for several songs including “Back On The Streets”, more special guests will be announced soon.

Vinnie will be releasing a special promotional video for the Memphis shows on Friday, September 28th at 12 Noon, PST to give fans a little taste of what to expect at the Graceland shows, plus maybe a surprise or two.

For tickets and info for both shows, head here.