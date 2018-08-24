VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist Announces Second Graceland Show

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced a second concert at Graceland, on December 8th. A message states: "Tremendous response to Vinnie adding a full shred set to the Graceland show. So good, in fact, that a second night has just been added for Saturday, December 8th, 2018. Tickets on sale now."

The shows will be Vinnie's first return to the stage in over 30 years. The dates will be half unplugged, half “full shred” with electric guitar.

Vinnie said, “I've been paying attention to what the fans are writing and saying, and seeing how many fans want me to put on the electric guitar and shred on so many of the great songs we all know and love.”

With many sections of the theatre already sold out for the show, the concert at Graceland will start with an acoustic set, followed by an intermission, and then a full shred electric set. In addition to special guest Robert Fleischman, original vocalist for the Vinnie Vincent Invasion, who will be joining Vinnie for several songs including “Back On The Streets”, more special guests will be announced soon.

Vinnie will be releasing a special promotional video for the Memphis shows on Friday, September 28th at 12 Noon, PST to give fans a little taste of what to expect at the Graceland shows, plus maybe a surprise or two.

