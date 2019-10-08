VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist Launches Promo Video For Merry Metal Christmas 2-Day Event In Nashville

October 8, 2019, 10 minutes ago

news hard rock vinnie vincent kiss

Former KISS guitarist, Vinnie Vincent, has released a promo film for his Merry Metal Christmas event, taking place December 14 and 15 at S.I.R Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

This event will be just like Vinnie Vincent's Birthday Bash but on steroids! There will be Vinnie shredding, songs, food, spirits, Q&A, photo op's, more memorabilia on display, signings, unreleased and master tracks of Vinnie Vincent's classic songs will also be previewed and much much more.

Tickets, priced at $500, are available here.



