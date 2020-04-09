VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist Offering Autographed Merchandise Pack, Yours For Only $9,500.00

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's online store is offering fans a chance to own the Vinnie Vincent Autographed Merchandise Pack.

The Vinnie Vincent Autographed Merchandise Pack, priced at $9,500.00, includes the following items:

1. Vinnie Vincent Invasion CD

2. Vinnie Vincent Invasion - All Systems Go CD

3. Vinnie Vincent Invasion Double CD Set

4. Vinnie Vincent Invasion DVD - Rock And Roll Heaven Live

5. Guitarmageddon Guitars Catalog

6. VVI Patch

8. Advertisement – Vinnie Vincent Pro Tone Pedals

9. Vinnie Vincent t-shirts (4 shirts new) Autographed

10 Vinnie Vincent live poster (Merry Metal Christmas)

11. Days Of The Dead show poster

12 Chiller Theater live poster

Each item autographed. Items cannot be purchased separately. Supplies limited. Order yours here.