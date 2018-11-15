VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist Postpones December Shows To February

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's dates in Memphis, Tennessee on December 7th and 8th have been postponed until February 8th and 9th in Nashville, Tennessee due to additional scheduling and logistical requirements by the promoter. Promoter Derek Christopher announced, "Vinnie is ready to rock and roll and is disappointed by the postponement, but we needed extra time to add and confirm additional guests for the show. We wanted to make sure it's done right."

​With the announcement of the new dates, it was also announced, "We are pleased to announce Vinnie will have an All-Star band in February that'll include Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, Blue Murder) on drums, and Tony Franklin (David Gilmour, Jimmy Page, The Firm) on bass. More special guests will be announced soon."

Tickets for the December 7th show will be honored on the February 8th date, and tickets for the December 8th show will be honored on the February 9th date. To exchange your tickets for the rescheduled dates, or to request a refund, please go to the website homepage at VinnieVincentLive.com. Also visit the website's FAQ page for more info.