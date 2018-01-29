VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Vocalist ROBERT FLEISCHMAN On Reuniting With VINNIE VINCENT - "It Was Like Someone Coming Back From The Dead"; Audio

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent made his first public appearance in almost 25 years at the Atlanta KISS Expo 2018, which took place January 19th - 20th in Atlanta, GA. In the new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl and Ian McCurdy interview former Vinnie Vincent Invasion singer Robert Fleischman. They get his thoughts on his recent reunion with Vinnie Vincent, the Atlanta Kiss Expo, the possibility of a Vinnie Vincent Invasion reunion and much more.

Tune in at this location.

Vinnie Vincent and Robert Fleischman performed together at the Expo. Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

Video footage of Vinnie's Q&A session at Atlanta KISS Expo 2018 can be seen below in two parts, courtesy of Mike Brunn:

Prior to the Expo, Vincent spoke with Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM. Check it out below:

(Photo - Emily Strigl)