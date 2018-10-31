VINNIE VINCENT Joins FOUR BY FATE To Perform KISS Classics At KISS Kruise VIII Pre-Party; Video

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent joined Four By Fate at the KISS Kruise VIII pre-party last night (October 30th) at the Hanger Nightclub in Miami, Florida. Video footage of their performance of the KISS classics "Lick It Up", "I Love It Loud", and "Cold Gin" can be seen below:

Vinnie Vincent's upcoming concerts at Graceland, on December 7th and 8th, will now be "full shred".

A recent message from the Vinnie Vincent Live Facebook page states: "Even WE are excited to announce that Vinnie Vincent's Graceland shows will now be full shred! Vinnie had been talking about it for a few weeks, but it is now official. Buckle your seat belts!"

For tickets and info for both shows, head here.