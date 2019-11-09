VINNIE VINCENT Open To The Idea Of Performing With KISS On End Of The Road Farewell Tour

Guesting on Rock And Roll Experience With Mike Brunn, former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent - who has been attempting to make a comeback of sorts over the past year - addressed the possibility of performing with his former bandmates on KISS' ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour. Check out the interview below.

Vincent: "It's not something I've thought about lately. I think there was something that my lawyer had been in contact with them about a year ago. As far as I know, nothing came of it. And it wasn't something I thought about. After that moment had passed, it wasn't anything I thought about anymore. I don't know what they're doing. I don't wanna assume anything; it's not for me to second guess. It seems like they've got the band that they're doing this with. I don't know if they're having past members play. If this is something that they want to approach, all they've gotta do is give me a call and we'll take it from there."

KISS recently announced that their End Of The Road tour will conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The band will soon add 90 additional dates to their tour schedule.

In the video below from Rock And Roll Experience With Mike Brunn, shot on the recent KISS Kruise, the band's manager Doc McGhee reveals that original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, as well as Vinnie Vincent and anyone else who has played with KISS, are welcome to take part.

Says McGhee: "We want to include everybody that played with KISS and celebrate the 45 years of KISS. And everybody, from Vinnie Vincent to everybody else that they've performed with, and that have passed away and have played with, is part of this whole celebration of 45 years. So, we're still looking at what we're gonna do on the final show of KISS."

Hear more from Doc McGhee below:

Video footage of KISS making the announcement about the final show can be seen below:

KISS perform next on November 16 at RAC Arena in Perth, WA. You can find the current End Of The Road tour itinerary here.