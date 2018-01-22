VINNIE VINCENT Q&A At Atlanta KISS Expo; Video Of Full Session Now Streaming

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent was the featured guest for the Atlanta KISS Expo 2018, which took place January 19th - 20th in Atlanta, GA. This was Vinnie's first public appearance in almost 25 years.

Video footage of Vinnie's Q&A session at the event can be seen below in two parts, courtesy of Mike Brunn.

Vinnie was a member of KISS from 1982 until mid-1984 during the band's transition out of their 1973–1983 makeup period. He was the last member to wear a unique makeup/costume configuration known as the character of Ankh Warrior, until he and the band were first shown without the makeup during an interview on MTV in September 1983.

Vinnie performed at the Expo with formner Vinnie Vincent Invasion vocalist Robert Fleischman. Fan-filmed video is available below.