VINNIE VINCENT's Merry Metal Christmas Dates Announced

Former KISS guitarist, Vinnie Vincent, has announced his Merry Metal Christmas event. Details are as follows:

Get ready for two days of Vinnie Vincent - December 14th and 15th 2019 - at S.I.R Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

This event will be just like Vinnie Vincent's Birthday Bash but on steroids! There will be Vinnie shredding, songs, food, spirits, Q&A, photo op's, more emorabilia on display, signings, unreleased and master tracks of Vinnie Vincent's classic songs will also be previewed and much much more.

This is one event you won't want to miss! Tickets, priced at $500 each, are available through PayPal (kissiz4ever@msn.com). Your ticket purchase will gain you admission to both days. Don't wait as capacity is limited.