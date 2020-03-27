VINNY APPICE Looks Back On BLACK SABBATH's Dehumanizer Album - "It’s Still Kind Of A Cult Album; It's Sabbath At Its Heaviest Point"

On the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast (Episode 26), drum legend Vinny Appice discusses working with Last In Line, looks back on being a member of Black Sabbath, and offers his thoughts on the Dehumanizer album.

On Last In Line singer Andrew Freeman

Appice: "When people hear Andrew they are like 'Oh My God, Where did he come from?' He’s an amazing singer and he just sings it the way he sings it. He’s got the passion and the power. A little similar to Ronnie, which is hard to do - that’s because of the type of song... but he just does it justice. When we were getting the band going, we had a lot of people sending messages and emails saying 'I sound just like Ronnie' but we didn’t want that. We didn’t want a Ronnie clone."

On if he ever thought he would play with Vivian Campbell

Appice: "No. I figured he has gone his way playing with Def Leppard, and I was doing other things. I never thought we would hook up again. So it was a great surprise to get a call from Viv saying he was with Jimmy and he was thinking about having a jam. It’s a fantastic thing..not only musically, but personally because he’s such a great guy."

Reflecting on being a member of Black Sabbath

Appice: "It’s a great thing. I got to play with THE legendary band. The band that started all this stuff!"

On the Black Sabbath's Dehumanizer album

Appice: "I love that album. It’s KICKS FUCKING ASS! Unfortunately that one came out when grunge was getting big and it didn’t get the focus and excitement it should have. It’s still kind of a cult album...it’s Sabbath at its heaviest point."

On why the 1992 line-up of Sabbath fell apart

Appice: "Ozzy was doing to big outdoor shows and Sabbath wanted to open. Sabbath would go on before Ozzy and Ronnie didn’t want to do it. That’s what broke the band up. I was caught in the middle. Rob Halford ended up doing those shows which was great."