VINNY APPICE Talks Not Getting The Call To Perform On BLACK SABBATH Farewell Tour - "Maybe OZZY Or Someone In His Camp Didn't Like The Idea?"

Robert Cavuoto recently caught up with drum legend Vinny Appice (Heaven & Hell, Black Sabbath, Dio) for My Global Mind to discuss his work with Last In Line. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Robert Cavuoto: What is it about the chemistry between the band members that brings the spirit of Ronnie James Dio to life?

Vinny Appice: "It’s the way we play when we are together, we are a band. It wasn’t something where Ronnie directed everything and told everybody what to play. There were four guys in the room and we all brought in our own personalities to the band. That’s the sound we created when Ronnie added his signature voice. When we play together it’s that natural personality of Vivian and I that maintain the Dio sound. He is the guitarist in the band and nobody played like him back in the day; he is an amazing guitarist with a unique sound."

Robert Cavuoto: I often wonder about your connection to Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler why you weren’t playing drums with Ozzy and Sabbath now?

Vinny Appice: "I was never asked to join then but still in touch with Tony and Geezer. I think the decisions get made with management and there are three of them. I don’t know what they were thinking as they did the last CD with a different drummer. The problem could be that I did Heaven & Hell with Ronnie and if I was in the band, it would be like Heaven & Hell with Ozzy. Maybe Ozzy or someone in his camp didn’t like the idea? It would have been great, but that’s the music business. I love playing with them and know how to play with them as we have a great chemistry."

Last In Line have confirmed a string of East Coast US tour dates in March/April. The shows are listed below.

March

24 - Mexicali Live - Teaneck, NJ

25 - The Space - Westbury, NY

30 - Venu - Buffalo, NY

31 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

April

1 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

On December 3rd, 2016 Last In Line performed at the Limelight in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Quality fan-filmed video from Campbell's hometown show can be viewed below.