VINTERSEA Announce One-Off Show Supporting NE OBLIVISCARIS In Portland; New "Entities" Video Released

July 10, 2018, an hour ago

Portland-based Vintersea have released an official video for their new single, "Entities", which can be viewed below. 

The band has also announced they will be dírect support for Australian bashers Ne Obliviscaris for their Portand, Oregon show on September 25th at The Bossanova Ballroom. Event information is available here.

For information on Vintersea go to this location.



