VINTERSEA – M-Theory Audio To Reissue 2017 Debut Album

One year ago, Portland, Oregon's Vintersea grabbed the ears of forward-thinking metal fans with their sophomore album (and M-Theory Audio debut) Illuminated. The group's sound was a great mix of majestic progressive metal, harsh blackened death and post-metal beauty.

On October 16, M-Theory Audio will shine a brighter light on the acclaimed predecessor to Illuminated, 2017's The Gravity Of Fall, with a limited-edition double-LP release that will spread Vintersea's initial full-length blast of sonic power – as well as their debut five-track 2014 EP, Constellations – across four sides of blackened wax. A CD reissue featuring expanded artwork and the Constellations material as downloadable bonus tracks will also be offered. Both formats are available now for preorder here.

Says guitarist Riley Nix, "Ever since the original independent release of The Gravity Of Fall more than three years ago, our fans around the world have been clamoring for a vinyl release. Our wonderful partnership with M-Theory Audio has now made that possible. When we entered the recording studio for the first time as a band, we couldn't have imagined that a few years later, we would be releasing that material – for the second time – in such a beautiful and complete package. As always, we want to acknowledge that this is only happening because of our incredible fans who loudly and publicly demand our music in every format imaginable! Thank you all."

Originally self-released in 2017, the album was recorded by Justin Phelps (The Mars Volta, Joe Satriani) and mixed by Evan Sammons (Last Chance To Reason). A taste of the group's nascent sound of the time can be found in the chilling music video for “The Host,” which has received more than 500,000 views on YouTube, and was produced, directed, and edited by Vintersea bassist Karl Whinnery.

Fronted by Malaysian-born singer Avienne, whose vocal range spans from haunting melodies to fierce growls, Vintersea delivers heavy, emotionally powerful and technically intriguing music that is undeniably inspired by the majesty of the Pacific Northwest. The band's compelling combination of progressive metal, black metal and post-metal has been showcased live alongside groups such as Ne Obliviscaris, Jinjer, The Ocean, Sirenia and Arkona. The group – which recently released a “quarantine playthrough video” for the “Illuminated” track “Fiery Tongue” – is currently putting the finishing touches on another new music video, which will be released in the coming weeks.