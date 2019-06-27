VINTERSEA To Release Illuminated Album This Fall Via M-Theory Audio; Title Track Music Video Posted

Portland, Oregon-based band Vintersea - whose melodic progressive metal also incorporates elements of black, death and post-metal - have signed with M-Theory Audio. The group's second album, Illuminated, will be released this fall. A music video for the record's title track can be seen below.

“M-Theory Audio continues to bring you the best new talent,” explains label founder Marco Barbieri. “I’ve had my eye on Vintersea for the past couple years watching the band progress and promote themselves. With the release of their latest single and video, ‘Illuminated,’ the time is now to get this promising and talented band further international exposure.”

Fronted by Malaysian-born singer Avienne, whose vocal range spans from haunting melodies to fierce growls, Vintersea delivers heavy, emotionally powerful and technically intriguing music that is undeniably inspired by the majesty of the Pacific Northwest. The group's 2017 debut, The Gravity Of Fall, was recorded by Justin Phelps (The Mars Volta, Joe Satriani) and mixed by Evan Sammons (Last Chance To Reason).

That combination is present in full force on Illuminated, which was engineered and mixed by Gabe Johnston (Idle Hands) and mastered by Troy Glessner (Devin Townsend, Intervals). Additional information on the album will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“We have long admired M-Theory Audio as a shining example of a company that is uniquely positioned to help ambitious bands achieve their goals in the modern music landscape,” states Vintersea guitarist Riley Nix. “Marco Barbieri and the M-Theory family have been cheering us on from the sidelines throughout the promotion of our first album, and now the time has come to join forces in getting ‘Illuminated’ out to the world. We in Vintersea are incredibly excited for all of the doors that this partnership will open for us, and endlessly grateful for the worldwide fans that we will be able to reach.”

Vintersea has performed alongside artists such as Ne Obliviscaris, Arkona, The Ocean and Sirenia. The band's next scheduled performance will take place alongside Jinjer, The Browning and Sumo Cyco at Portland's Hawthorne Theatre on November 2.

Vintersea is:

Vocals: Avienne

Guitar: Riley Nix

Guitar: Jorma Spaziano

Bass: Karl Whinnery

Drums: Jeremy Spencer