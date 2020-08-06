VINTERSEA Unveil Quarantine Playthrough Video For "Fiery Tongue"

When the Portland, Oregon-based blackened progressive metal group Vintersea normally films a music video, the band typically does so in grand fashion, whether deftly capturing the darkened majesty of their native Pacific Northwest or filming in striking settings such as abandoned nuclear power plants.

While the group – whose latest video, “Befallen”, has received nearly a half million views on YouTube – is currently working hard to complete their next mini-epic, they recently also put the finishing touches on what they describe as a “quarantine playthrough video” for the Illuminated track “Fiery Tongue”.

Says bassist and videographer Karl Whinnery, “Most of our fans don’t know that we were just about to announce a huge summer tour as the world started to shut down. When we were able to get back together for the first time, I really wanted to capture something unique for our fans. We’re in the middle of preparing a huge music video/short film for release later this year, so for now, we went for something fun and simple.”

Adds guitarist Riley Nix, “Like millions of people around the world, we have been separated from our musical family for most of the year. Going months without getting together to play concerts, record, tour or make videos has been difficult for everyone in different ways. 'Befallen' helped a massive new group of people find our music, and we wanted to reach out to our friends and fans the best we could, from afar, to show everyone how much we love and appreciate everything they have done to keep us going during these past few months.”

“Fiery Tongue” is one of six epic tracks featured on Illuminated, which was released in September 2019 on CD, digital and limited-edition blue/white vinyl. The album was engineered and mixed by Gabe Johnston (Idle Hands) and mastered by Troy Glessner (Devin Townsend, Intervals), while the cover artwork was designed by Xenoyr of Australia's Ne Obliviscaris.

Tracklisting:

"Spawn Awakening"

"Old Ones"

"Illuminated"

"Crack Of Light"

"Fiery Tongue"

"Befallen"

