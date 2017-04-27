VINTERSORG Streaming Lyric Video For New Track “Fjällets mäktiga mur”

Sweden’s Vintersorg have released a lyric video for “Fjällets mäktiga mur”, a track from the upcoming Till Fjälls del II album, out on June 30th via Napalm Records. The new clip can be found below.

It was a tricky question... How would Vintersorg continue after 2014's intriguing album, Naturbål? Shunning repetition, vocalist and mastermind Andreas “Vintersorg“ Hedlund did the unthinkable and composed a sequel to his groundbreaking 1998 album, Till Fjälls, which is considered to be one of the most important albums in the genre of black/folk metal.

What to expect from Till Fjälls del II? No scientific lyrical concept, no progressive trickery, but a heartfelt return to snowcapped mountains, pure nature-inspired mysticism, Nordic folklore and real black metal with a captivating epic streak. Vintersorg share a vision of equally harsh and melodic soundscapes that melt the raging extremes of the late 90s with the focus of 2016.

Till Fjälls del II tracklisting:

CD1

“Jökelväktaren”

“En väldig isvidds karga dräkt”

“Lavin”

“Fjällets mäktiga mur”

“Obygdens pionjär”

“Vinterstorm”

“Tusenåriga stråk”

“Allt mellan himmel och jord”

“Vårflod”

CD2

“Tillbaka till källorna”

“Köldens borg”

“Portalen”

“Svart måne”

“Fjällets mäktiga mur” lyric video:

The album will be available as:

- 2 CD 6 pages digipak

- 2LP gatefold edition (black vinyl, strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)