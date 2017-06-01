VINTERSORG Streaming New Song “Jökelväktaren”

Sweden’s Vintersorg are streaming “Jökelväktaren”, the opening a track from the upcoming Till Fjälls del II album, out on June 30th via Napalm Records.

Andreas "Vintersorg" Hedlund, mastermind behind the captivating sound of Vintersorg about the track: "This song is kind of a sequel to the song called "Jökeln" from the Till Fjälls album from 1998. I really wanted to tie it back to that lyrical theme that deals with Glaciers. The first episode on that old album is more of an observation of the mightiness of a Glacier and how it effects its surroundings, including mankind. On the new episode I took a different path lyric wise. It's much more from an environmental stand point dealing with sustainability. Mankind continues to treat this planet as garbage in some aspects to the point that we actually contribute to melting poles. So, the lyric is about a human being that sees this and tries to address this problem. Still it has a lot of nature scenery-worship-style. The music has both harsh and soft edges with a very powerful chorus."

It was a tricky question... How would Vintersorg continue after 2014's intriguing album, Naturbål? Shunning repetition, Andreas “Vintersorg“ Hedlund did the unthinkable and composed a sequel to his groundbreaking 1998 album, Till Fjälls, which is considered to be one of the most important albums in the genre of black/folk metal.

What to expect from Till Fjälls del II? No scientific lyrical concept, no progressive trickery, but a heartfelt return to snowcapped mountains, pure nature-inspired mysticism, Nordic folklore and real black metal with a captivating epic streak. Vintersorg share a vision of equally harsh and melodic soundscapes that melt the raging extremes of the late 90s with the focus of 2016.

Till Fjälls del II tracklisting:

CD1

“Jökelväktaren”

“En väldig isvidds karga dräkt”

“Lavin”

“Fjällets mäktiga mur”

“Obygdens pionjär”

“Vinterstorm”

“Tusenåriga stråk”

“Allt mellan himmel och jord”

“Vårflod”

CD2

“Tillbaka till källorna”

“Köldens borg”

“Portalen”

“Svart måne”

“Fjällets mäktiga mur” lyric video:

The album will be available as:

- 2 CD 6 pages digipak

- 2LP gatefold edition (black vinyl, strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)