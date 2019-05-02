VIO-LENCE / Ex-MACHINE HEAD Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Dishes On All-New Jackson Signature Demmeltion Pro Fury Models; Video
May 2, 2019, an hour ago
In the new video below from Jackson Guitars, Vio-Lence/former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel dishes on the all-new design of his signature Jackson Pro Series Fury PD and Fury PDT models.
From a brand-new offset angular shape to his preferred EMG pickup combo and striking finishes, these Demmelition Fury models are built to tear things up. More details here.