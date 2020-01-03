VIO-LENCE/Ex-MACHINE HEAD Guitarist Phil Demmel Joins Forces With MEGADETH's David Ellefson, BLEEDING THROUGH's Brandan Schieppati, SACRED REICH's Dave McClain; "The Permanent Decay" Lyric Video Out On Tuesday

Vio-lence/former Machine Head guitarist, Phil Demmel (pictured above), premiered the track “The Permanent Decay” - featuring an all-star cast including Bleeding Through vocalist Brandan Schieppati, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, and Sacred Reich drummer Dave McClain (ex-Machine Head) - earlier today on SiriusXM Liquid Metal. A lyric video for the song will be released on Tuesday, January 7.

Says Demmel, “I had some tracks I had written and submitted for a previous band, that were never used, and I really liked them. Dave McClain and I had worked some of them up, and I kept thinking of who would be perfect to sing on it. My wife plays in Bleeding Through with Brandan, he ended up writing all the vocals, and singing on it, and it came out killer. Ellefson and I had been talking at NAMM last year about doing something together, so when this came up, it was the perfect opportunity to do that as well."

Adds Ellefson, “About a year ago when we were doing Metal Allegiance at the Anaheim House of Blues, I mentioned to Phil that we should collaborate on something together. And as the year went by, he contacted me back in October about a track, and he sent it over to me, I loved it. , I’ve had a great experience and friendship playing with Phil, and to be able to branch out and play with Brandan, and Dave McClain who played on “Hammer Comes Down” on my Sleeping Giants album, was really kinda reuniting the family in a way, but at the same time stepping out into some new turf. I love to branch out and dive into different styles and genres of Metal, and that’s really what this was all about.”

Drummer Dave McClain adds, “Originally when me and Phil were in Machine Head, and it came time to start writing stuff for the next record, Phil had some ideas and riffs, and I’m always down there practicing all day. He just came down one day, he had these riffs, we started messing around. I mic’ed up everything in the room on my laptop, and we recorded this stuff live, and then it ended up not being used for anything. Fast forward to all this time later, when we’re both out of Machine Head, and Phil was going out on this guitar clinic tour, and he was like, "let’s record some of the riffs and songs I had". We got in the studio with Juan, we just laid it down. It was meant to just be a demo of the song, but it sounded really good, and it was really organic.