VIO-LENCE Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL - "It's Still Important To A Lot Of People To See Us Playing These Songs"

Guesting on Whiplash, Vio-Lence guitarist Phil Demmel discussed his tenure with Machine Head, which ran from 2003 - 2018, and his return to Vio-Lence in the aftermath of leaving the band.

Demmel on Vio-Lence in 2020:

"It's still important to a lot of people to hear these songs and to see us playing these songs. There's songs that I wrote in the mid-'80s in high school that are still being screamed for, and we're still playing (them), and (they're) still getting messed up by certain members of the band after 30, 35 years or whatever (laughs). I just think that it's still so important to some people that we're... with the day and age, with the internet, people are getting this widespread access to the band more than they did before. Nobody outside of the Bay Area really cared about us back in the '80s."

Demmel left the Machine Head due to creative differences with frontman / founder Robb Flynn.

Metal Blade Records recently announced the addition of Vio-Lence to its worldwide roster.

Vio-Lence was born in 1985 in the womb of thrash metal's inception: San Francisco's East Bay Area. With a ferocious blend of blazing guitar riffs, relentless rhythm, and an ultra-aggressive vocal style, they have an intensity unmatched in metal. After disbanding in late 1993, their music and legacy still drew metal-heads from around the world. Their return to live performances began in mid-April 2019 and they haven't looked back.

Sean Killian (vocals) comments: "My first real exposure to thrash metal was brought to me by Metal Blade Records in the form of Slayer's Show No Mercy, which turned into my first live thrash metal show when I saw Slayer at The Keystone Berkley. Today, being able to announce that Vio-Lence has signed an agreement to bring new music to thrash metal fans and future thrash metal fans around the world with our partners Metal Blade Records is a very proud moment for me and Vio-Lence. Metal Blade has been involved in thrash metal since the beginning with their compilation Metal Massacre, and they have stood the test of time because of their love for heavy music. Thank you everyone at Metal Blade Records for believing in Vio-Lence and for being fans of the music I love."

Scheduled to tour internationally in 2020, Vio-Lence is ready to tear it up around the world doing what they love most: playing music for their fans.

Tour dates:

May

1 - Mexico City, MX - Domination Festival

22 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest

June

5 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Fest

July

7 - Canberra, AU - The Basement

8 - Brisbane, AU - The Outpost

9 - Melbourne, AU - Max Watt's

10 - Sydney, AU - Crowbar

11 - Adelaide, AU - Enigma

14 - Wellington, NZ - Valhalla

15 - Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar

August

8 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

9 - Kortrijk, BE - Alcatraz Fest

September

5 - Sao Paulo, BR - Setembro Negro Festival

19 - Quebec, CA - Death Fest

October

3 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom

Vio-Lence lineup:

Sean Killian - vocals

Phil Demmel - lead guitar

Deen Dell - bass

Perry Strickland - drums

Bobby Gustafson - live guitar

(Band photo - James Willard)