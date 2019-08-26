VIO-LENCE Live At Psycho Las Vegas 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
Psycho Entertainment has posted footage of San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, Vio-lence, performing at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 18. Check it out below.
Vio-lence performed the following setlist:
"Eternal Nightmare"
"Serial Killer"
"Phobophobia"
"Calling In The Coroner"
"T.D.S. (Take It As You Will)"
"Kill On Command"
"Officer Nice"
"World In A World"