VIO-LENCE Live At Psycho Las Vegas 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

August 26, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal vio-lence

Psycho Entertainment has posted footage of San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, Vio-lence, performing at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 18. Check it out below.

Vio-lence performed the following setlist:

"Eternal Nightmare"
"Serial Killer"
"Phobophobia"
"Calling In The Coroner"
"T.D.S. (Take It As You Will)"
"Kill On Command"
"Officer Nice"
"World In A World"



