VIO-LENCE Live At Psycho Las Vegas 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Psycho Entertainment has posted footage of San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, Vio-lence, performing at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 18. Check it out below.

Vio-lence performed the following setlist:

"Eternal Nightmare"

"Serial Killer"

"Phobophobia"

"Calling In The Coroner"

"T.D.S. (Take It As You Will)"

"Kill On Command"

"Officer Nice"

"World In A World"