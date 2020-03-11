VIO-LENCE Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records has announced the addition of Vio-Lence to its worldwide roster.

Vio-Lence was born in 1985 in the womb of thrash metal's inception: San Francisco's East Bay Area. With a ferocious blend of blazing guitar riffs, relentless rhythm, and an ultra-aggressive vocal style, they have an intensity unmatched in metal. After disbanding in late 1993, their music and legacy still drew metal-heads from around the world. Their return to live performances began in mid-April 2019 and they haven't looked back.

Sean Killian (vocals) comments: "My first real exposure to thrash metal was brought to me by Metal Blade Records in the form of Slayer's Show No Mercy, which turned into my first live thrash metal show when I saw Slayer at The Keystone Berkley. Today, being able to announce that Vio-Lence has signed an agreement to bring new music to thrash metal fans and future thrash metal fans around the world with our partners Metal Blade Records is a very proud moment for me and Vio-Lence. Metal Blade has been involved in thrash metal since the beginning with their compilation Metal Massacre, and they have stood the test of time because of their love for heavy music. Thank you everyone at Metal Blade Records for believing in Vio-Lence and for being fans of the music I love."

Scheduled to tour internationally in 2020, Vio-Lence is ready to tear it up around the world doing what they love most: playing music for their fans.

Tour dates:

March

20 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall

21 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

April

18 - Oakland, CA - Metro Operahouse (Sold Out)

May

1 - Mexico City, MX - Domination Festival

22 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest

June

5 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Fest

July

7 - Canberra, AU - The Basement

8 - Brisbane, AU - The Outpost

9 - Melbourne, AU - Max Watt's

10 - Sydney, AU - Crowbar

11 - Adelaide, AU - Enigma

14 - Wellington, NZ - Valhalla

15 - Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar

August

8 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

9 - Kortrijk, BE - Alcatraz Fest

September

5 - Sao Paulo, BR - Setembro Negro Festival

19 - Quebec, CA - Death Fest

October

3 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom

Vio-Lence lineup:

Sean Killian - vocals

Phil Demmel - lead guitar

Deen Dell - bass

Perry Strickland - drums

Bobby Gustafson - live guitar

(Band photo - James Willard)