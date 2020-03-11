VIO-LENCE Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records
March 11, 2020, an hour ago
Metal Blade Records has announced the addition of Vio-Lence to its worldwide roster.
Vio-Lence was born in 1985 in the womb of thrash metal's inception: San Francisco's East Bay Area. With a ferocious blend of blazing guitar riffs, relentless rhythm, and an ultra-aggressive vocal style, they have an intensity unmatched in metal. After disbanding in late 1993, their music and legacy still drew metal-heads from around the world. Their return to live performances began in mid-April 2019 and they haven't looked back.
Sean Killian (vocals) comments: "My first real exposure to thrash metal was brought to me by Metal Blade Records in the form of Slayer's Show No Mercy, which turned into my first live thrash metal show when I saw Slayer at The Keystone Berkley. Today, being able to announce that Vio-Lence has signed an agreement to bring new music to thrash metal fans and future thrash metal fans around the world with our partners Metal Blade Records is a very proud moment for me and Vio-Lence. Metal Blade has been involved in thrash metal since the beginning with their compilation Metal Massacre, and they have stood the test of time because of their love for heavy music. Thank you everyone at Metal Blade Records for believing in Vio-Lence and for being fans of the music I love."
Scheduled to tour internationally in 2020, Vio-Lence is ready to tear it up around the world doing what they love most: playing music for their fans.
Tour dates:
March
20 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall
21 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
April
18 - Oakland, CA - Metro Operahouse (Sold Out)
May
1 - Mexico City, MX - Domination Festival
22 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest
June
5 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Fest
July
7 - Canberra, AU - The Basement
8 - Brisbane, AU - The Outpost
9 - Melbourne, AU - Max Watt's
10 - Sydney, AU - Crowbar
11 - Adelaide, AU - Enigma
14 - Wellington, NZ - Valhalla
15 - Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar
August
8 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
9 - Kortrijk, BE - Alcatraz Fest
September
5 - Sao Paulo, BR - Setembro Negro Festival
19 - Quebec, CA - Death Fest
October
3 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom
Vio-Lence lineup:
Sean Killian - vocals
Phil Demmel - lead guitar
Deen Dell - bass
Perry Strickland - drums
Bobby Gustafson - live guitar
(Band photo - James Willard)