VIO-LENCE To Release Bay Area Punk Song This Week

Vio-lence vocalist Sean Killian recently revealed to Italy's Poisoned Rock webzine that new music from his band is right around the corner. An excerpt from the video interview, which can be seen below, has been transcribed as follows:

Sean Killian: "We did a cover song that's gonna come out on the 20th of this month. It's a band from the Bay Area that we covered one of their songs - a punk band. And we did a video for it. And so Metal Blade Records is gonna get it out on Spotify and iTunes, and we'll put it out on YouTube as well. That's coming on August 20th."

Vio-Lence is:

Sean Killian - vocals

Phil Demmel - guitars (ex-Machine Head)

Bobby Gustafson - guitars (ex-Overkill)

Christian Olde-Wolbers - bass (ex-Fear Factory)

Perry Strickland - drums

For further details, visit Vio-Lence on Facebook.