VIO-LENCE To Reunite For Oakland Show; Debut Album To Be Performed In Its Entirety
January 8, 2019, 21 minutes ago
San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, Vio-Lence, have announced a one-off reunion concert, on Saturday, April 13th at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, CA. Vio-lence will perform their debut album, Eternal Nightmare, in its entirety.
The lineup for the show is as follows:
Sean Killian - Vocals
Phil Demmel - Guitar
Ray Vegas - Guitar
Deen Dell - Bass
Perry Strickland -Drums
Tickets are available here.