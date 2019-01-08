VIO-LENCE To Reunite For Oakland Show; Debut Album To Be Performed In Its Entirety

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, Vio-Lence, have announced a one-off reunion concert, on Saturday, April 13th at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, CA. Vio-lence will perform their debut album, Eternal Nightmare, in its entirety.

The lineup for the show is as follows:

Sean Killian - Vocals

Phil Demmel - Guitar

Ray Vegas - Guitar

Deen Dell - Bass

Perry Strickland -Drums

Tickets are available here.