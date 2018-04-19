VIO-LENCE Vocalist SEAN KILLIAN Back In Hospital Due To Post-Surgical Complications Following Liver Transplant

Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian (who has been suffering from stage 4 cirrohsis of the liver) underwent a liver transplant surgery on March 26th in San Francisco, California. The living donor was Sean's brother-in-law, Kevin Rivero. sadly, Killian is now dealing with post-surgery complications. His wife, Dana Rivero Killian, has posted the following message:

"Sean is back at UCSF. We've been here since Friday. Long story short.... post-surgical complications including infection and bile leaks. Lots and lots of diagnostics, treating issues as discovered, but still symptomatic and experiencing a lot of pain. The worst is watching him suffer and not being able to help! Physically, he is wasting away. The pain has been unbearable & difficult to manage. He's so very malnourished and weak.

Just one hour ago, he was taken to surgery. They'll re-open his incision, flush out the bile in his abdomen and make all necessary repairs. I've been by his side and while I love the intimacy and how much closer we're growing, I wish he'd just get better! Praying this surgery will be the final, once-and-for-all solution so he can begin the healing process again and not have any more setbacks. More than likely, he'll be back in the ICU. The plan moving forward depends on what they discover.

I'm staying at a hotel with no plans to leave until we can leave together. Without the funds coming in from all the charity events, Go Fund Me account, etc... it wouldn't be possible for me to be here. The costs involved for this entire situation are simply astronomical, especially in SF. So, THANK YOU ALL!!!"

Killian On Command - the benefit concert for Sean Killian - took place at The Midway, in San Francisco on January 20th.

The fundraiser to help Sean and his family with expenses during this time of treatment and recovery, which featured members of Testament, Exodus, Forbidden and Vio-lence, was livestreamed by BB TV and can be seen in it's entirety here. Watch some fan-filmed video below.