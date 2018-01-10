VIO-LENCE Vocalist SEAN KILLIAN's Benefit Concert Moves To Larger Venue Due To High Ticket Demand

Due to high ticket demand, Killian On Command - the benefit concert for Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian - is moving to a larger venue. Originally scheduled to take place at the Oakland Metro Opera House in Oakland, the new location is The Midway, 900 Marin Street, in San Francisco.

Sean Killian has been diagnosed with stage 4 cirrohsis of the liver. This is a fundraiser to help Sean and his family with expenses during this time of treatment and recovery.

The Sean Killian Charity Fund proudly presents Killian On Command: An Evening Of Vio-Lence, featuring an all-star lineup of musicians performing the best of Vio-Lence. Scheduled to perform are original members from Vio-Lence, Testament, Exodus and Forbidden as well as other heavy hitters from Death Angel, KAOS, Ill Nino, Fang, Attitude Adjustment, Valor & Vengeance, Dokken, Psychosomatic, D.R.I., Annihilation, Mercenary and Sacrilege BC.

King Arthur's bastard son Mordred will be supporting and Dress The Dead will be kicking everything off. Katon De Pena of Hirax will be spinning metal vinyl. Prized items from Slayer, Machine Head and other metal artists will be raffled off. There will be old Vio-Lence footage running from classic shows in a show room and a display of Vio-Art to enjoy as you wander down the gallery hall.

Tickets for the event are available here.