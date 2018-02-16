VIO-LENCE Vocalist SEAN KILLIAN's Charity Fund - "It's Amazing What We Can Achieve When The Entire Metal Community Comes Together For One Of Their Own"; Limited Benefit Event Merch Available

Killian On Command - the benefit concert for Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian (who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cirrohsis of the liver) - took place at The Midway, in San Francisco on Saturday (January 20th).

A message from the Sean Killian Charity Fund: "As you may already know, Sean Killian from legendary Bay Area Thrash Band Vio-Lence, has been diagnosed with stage 4 Liver Cirrhosis. On January 20th, 2018 a Benefit show to raise money was held. We want to thank all of the attendees for coming out and supporting this wonderful cause. The event was a great success. It is amazing what we can achieve when the entire metal community comes together for one of their own.

"We are excited to announce that you are now able to continue to support the cause for Sean Killian and his family by going to our website and purchase event merchandise. This is a limited run and will only go for 45 days, so don't miss out! We appreciate your ongoing support."

Get the limited edition merch at this location.

The fundraiser to help Sean and his family with expenses during this time of treatment and recovery, which featured members of Testament, Exodus, Forbidden and Vio-lence, was livestreamed by BB TV and can be seen in it's entirety here. Watch some fan-filmed video below.