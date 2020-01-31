VIOLATION WOUND Featuring AUTOPSY Mastermind CHRIS REIFERT Pay Tribute To Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman With "The Day Lemmy Died"; Audio Streaming

Californian act Violation Wound was born in a beer and whiskey soaked basement in June of 2013, driven to create 100% real punk rock. Nothing trendy, nothing wimpy, nothing pretentious, just fuelled by aggression and kick ass riffs.

Continuing on from With Man In Charge, the returning lineup of Autopsy (and former Abscess) mastermind Chris Reifert on guitars and vocals, alongside bassist Joe Orterry & drummer Matt O’Connell, indulge in a new ferocious attack of violent and head-pounding punk, rupturing the eardrums with Reifert’s trademark rabid delivery during new album Dying To Live, Living To Die, out now via Peaceville Records.

Recorded at Hyde St. Studios in San Francisco, Ca, in July 2019 and engineered by Sam Zuerner, Dying To Live, Living To Die is a sneering and unrelenting assault on the current world climate amid its demise, and the continuing deterioration of minds and societies.

The artwork was created once more by notable artist Wes Benscoter (Autopsy, Slayer, Nile), with another stellar dark & morbid classic. Order here and listen to the track "The Day Lemmy Died" below.

Tracklisting:

“Off With His Head”

“Guns! Guns! Guns!”

“No Consequence”

“Follower”

“Lack Of Focus”

“Dead Flags”

“Exorcism Of Ignorance”

“Neighborhood Psycho”

“The Day Lemmy Died”

“Stress Bomb”

“Chainsaw Brain”

“Dying To Live, Living To Die”

“Last Pill In The Bottle”

“Pay To Hate”

“Insult Culture”

“Pick Up The Crumbs”

“Losers And Freaks”

“Hostage”

“The Day Lemmy Died”:

“Hostage”:

“Exorcism Of Ignorance”:

(Photo - Nancy Reifert)