VIOLATION WOUND Featuring AUTOPSY Mastermind CHRIS REIFERT Premier "God's Plan" Lyric Video

California-based act Violation Wound was born in a beer and whiskey-soaked basement in June of 2013, driven to create 100% real punk rock. Nothing trendy, nothing wimpy, nothing pretentious, just fuelled by aggression and kick ass riffs. Violation Wound is not interested in modern, plastic or safe crap, instead honouring the raw, dirty and pissed off ways of the original innovators, while carving out a path all their own.

Featuring Autopsy (and former Abscess) mastermind Chris Reifert on guitars and vocals, alongside bassist Joe Orterry and drummer Matt O’Connell, With Man In Charge is the band’s first release for Peaceville Records, offering psychotic blasts of punk injected madness over 20 tracks.

Joining Violation Wound on With Man In Charge are guest appearances including Athenar of US act Midnight, plus Dave Hill, having recently collaborated with Chris in the rock act, Painted Doll. With Man In Charge was recorded at Earhammer Studios in Oakland Ca with Greg Wilkinson (Autopsy), with cover artwork created by Wes Benscoter (Autopsy, Slayer, Nile).

With Man In Charge is available on CD / LP and digitally. Order here, and find a new lyric video for the song "God's Plan" below.

Tracklisting:

"Humanity Burning"

"Vortex"

"Fearmonger"

"Dangerous Idiot"

"Selling Your Soul For Damage Control"

"State Of Alarm"

"Ruining Everything That's In The Way"

"God's Plan"

"Smoke And Flamesv

"Stalemate Suicide"

"Unhinged World"

"Destroy The Factory"

"Two Middle Fingers, Whiskey And Beer"

"Don't Believe It"

"Stoking The Fires Of Chaos"

"Scratched Out"

"Fuck It Up/Dumb It Down"

"Twisted Up Inside"

"Kicked In Tonight/VWIII"

"With Man In Charge"

"God's Plan" lyric video:

"Fearmonger" / "State Of Alarm":

"Stalemate Suicide":

Violation Wound are:

Chris Reifert - Guitar, Vocals

Joe Orterry - Bass

Matt O’Connell - Drums