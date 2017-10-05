VIOLENT DIVINE To Release Louder Than Love Album In November; “Unbeliever” Music Video Streaming

Swedish metallers, Violent Divine, have released a video for the new song "Unbeliever”, featured on their upcoming album, Louder Than Love, out on November 10th. The new video, shot and directed by Jonas Andersson, is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Crawl”

“I Believe”

“Right You Are”

“In Your Bedroom”

“Louder Than Love”

“Dirty Little Secrets”

“Poison That I Am”

“Faith”

“Frantic”

“Apocalyptic And Insane”

“Overstayed My Welcome”

“Ashes To Ashes”

“Unbeliever”

“Unbeliever” video:

(Photo - Jonas Andersson)