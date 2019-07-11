VIOLENT LIFE VIOLENT DEATH Release "Choke" Music Video

North Carolina's Violent Life Violent Death have released a video for "Choke" the lead track of their newly released EP, Sadness Rains, out now via Innerstrength Records. Watch below.

"Lyrically, Choke touches on the darker side of humanity" says vocalist Scott Cowan. "You really don't know some people like you think you do, especially in dealing with what goes on behind closed doors. It also calls out our manipulative and selfish tendencies through our interactions with others and the world around us, even to the point where we intentionally cause pain and hatred in order to twist things to our advantage." Guitarist Joseph Benham describes the song's musical element, stating "Sonically we wanted to mirror the sentiment described in the lyrics, keeping the overall tone dark and bleak with hints of desperation at the hands of unbridled power."

Sadness Rains tracklisting:

"Choke"

"Love In Violet"

"Sadness Rains"

"Hissing Tongue"

"Pray"

"Choke" video: