VIOLENT LIFE VIOLENT DEATH To Release Come, Heavy Breath Album This Month; "Lovers/Deceivers" Lyric Video Streaming

North Carolina-based Violent Life Violent Death made their mark in late 2016 with the release of their first studio offering, V-EP - a vicious, nostalgic effort summoning influences reminiscent of Zao with an in-your-face, chaotic Every Time I Die-like edge.

On June 29th, Violent Life Violent Death - which features former members of Deception Of A Ghost (Trustkill/Bullet Tooth), A Stained Glass Romance (Torque/Victory), and Aria (Tribunal) - will return with a refreshed and even more ruthless contribution in the form of their second release, entitled Come, Heavy Breath. The band utilizes gritty, gut-punching production - led by producer Kyle Dameron at Rareform Recordings in Hickory, NC-to generate a wall of unrelenting hardcore, metal, and even punk-edged aggression (often blended with a southern-fried flavor displayed on tracks like "Lovers/Deceivers") that doesn't stop until the last second of the record.

In a band statement, Violent Life Violent Death offers, "Our goal was to create a piece of music that had nostalgic qualities to it but with a new-school edge. Having spent some time in other bands has definitely helped create the sound we have adapted with this band, as we took a good look into what we feel has worked and not worked for us in the past and narrowed it down."

Sample Come, Heavy Breath with the lyric video for "Lovers/Deceivers" and the video for the album's title track, both streaming below.

Physical pre-orders for Come, Heavy Breath + merch are available now via the Violent Life Violent Death Big Cartel page, and digital pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.

Come, Heavy Breath tracklisting:

"Come, Heavy Breath"

"Backbiter"

"Rot"

"Mourn"

"Lovers/Deceivers"

"Narcissist"

"Lovers/Deceivers" lyric video:

"Come, Heavy Breath" video:





They add, "With Come, Heavy Breath, we really wanted to illustrate moments of fervor that draw a gasp, or, a heavy breath, as the title depicts. These are the moments of awe that we each experience in life, whether they be conjured through excitement, joy, sadness, loss, lust, love, wonder, etc., while bringing them each to life through our music in as straight forward of a manner possible, demanding the attention of the listener."

Live dates:

June

30 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground w/ Never I, Reflect//Refine, Abhorrent Deformity, Black Ritual

July

14 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament w/ Black Plague, Amnesis, Blackwater Drowning

21 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre w/ Hopesfall, Greyhaven, Never I

August

11 - Asheville, NC - The Odditorium w/ Heretics, Divisive, I, The Supplier

September

7 - Greensboro, NC - New York Pizza w/ Abhorrent Deformity, Swarm, The Stygian Complex

8 - Wilmington, NC - Calico Room w/ Abhorrent Deformity, The Abstractionist, Dear Mother War

October

20 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern - Bonfires and Beatdowns Fest

Violent Life Violent Death is:

Scott Cowan (Vocals)

Joseph Benham (Guitar)

Joey Park (Guitar)

Justin Campbell (Bass)

David Holquin (Drums)