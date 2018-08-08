VIRGIN STEELE – No Remorse Records To Reissue First Two Albums

The first two albums of the legendary U.S. heavy metal act Virgin Steele will be reissued this fall by No Remorse Records. The same titled album from 1982, and Guardians Of The Flame from 1983, will be available as CD (with 24-page booklet and 8 bonus tracks), deluxe vinyl edition with two sleeve covers (limited to 100 copies on black and 100 copies on red vinyl), and as deluxe box set edition, limited to 200 copies, that will include: the CD, the LP on an exclusive red/black splatter vinyl, a t-shirt and a patch.

Preorders will start tomorrow, on August 9th, 2018, at 5:00 PM CET (6:00 PM local time) at this location.

Virgin Steele was formed in 1981 by guitarist Jack Starr, who soon found drummer Joey Ayvazian and bassist Kelly Nichols. A host of singers were considered, before David DeFeis (who had been in the bands Phoenix and Mountain Ash) joined, thanks to amazing renditions of "Child In Time", "No Quarter", and "Catch The Rainbow". He brought with him bassist Joe O'Reilly, whom he had met in music school. Jack Starr left Virgin Steele in 1984 and was replaced by Edward Pursino.

