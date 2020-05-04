VIRGIN STEELE Release Two New Music Videos, "Kingdom Of The Fearless" And "Bonedust"

Virgin Steele's David DeFeis has issued the following update:

"As you may know, we very recently put out three video clips from the Visions Of Eden album. As mentioned in our Press Release for those 3 clips, we informed you that in addition to those clips from “Visions”, we also had several more videos ready to go from various other Virgin Steele albums. This particular 'Kingdom Of The Fearless' clip arose spontaneously in the following manner:

"About a week ago we were asked to contribute a very short “Greeting/Shout Out” to the Keep It True Festival audience, which we did and our clip aired on Saturday April 25th. Well... immediately after completing that “Greeting” in which I used part of the song 'Kingdom Of The Fearless', I thought... “HELL... BY THE THUNDER OF ZEUS... I’m already halfway there, why don’t I complete the whole song”! So that is just what I did... I carried on working and now we have the full-length version of 'Kingdom Of The Fearless'. Using both rehearsal footage, and live footage, plus some still photos, I believe we have crafted something that both reflects the energy of the song, and invokes the mood of where this song (that I wrote about Agamemnon’s conquest of Troy) came from... the album... The House Of Atreus “Act 1”.

"The House Of Atreus Act 1 and Act 2 Works, discuss the events directly following the war in Troy and what happened once the warriors returned home. This Work was the first of the three “Metal-Operas” we unleashed, and like the Lilith Project/Visions Of Eden/Bacchanalia albums... it too was presented on the Theatrical Stage in full over the top fashion.

"Speaking of Visions Of Eden... the other video clip we are releasing today is 'Bonedust'. I wrote this song for the Visions Of Eden album, where it appears with the instrumentation of vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards and drums. The version presented here is quite different. This is the live orchestral take that appeared on the Ghost Harvest Vintage 1 (Black Wine For Mourning) album. This song perhaps acts as a “bridge” between those 3 “Visions” clips we just issued on video a week or so ago, and what will be forthcoming in the next week or two... (those clips we finished for tracks from the Gothic Voodoo Anthems album).

"This version of 'Bonedust' was actually recorded during those live sessions for the Gothic Voodoo Anthems album, but I chose to put it on Ghost Harvest (Vintage 1), as it seemed to fit in nicely in between the tracks: 'Psychic Slaughter' and 'Hearts On Fire'. Using vocals, piano, some angry cellos, keyboards and orchestral percussion, this is a very different take on the song. This version presents the more Bluesy Voodoo-esque side of the song as well as the Gothic, Barbaric-Romantic nature of what we do. We wanted to strip things down to their basic raw essence and present a different view... a different flare if you will. We carried that idea forward and on through, continuing working with these concepts for all the Gothic Voodoo Anthems album’s tracks. Again all the songs were recorded live and then I went back in and added a bit more orchestration on some of the songs later on.

"As we said earlier... more videos will be appearing within the next few weeks and yes we are also now quite deep into completing what will be the next new full-length Epic, Barbaric-Romantic Virgin Steele studio album."