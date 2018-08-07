Virginia’s ARCHAEOBEAST Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Manifesting The Antichrist EP Out In September

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Virginia's old school death metal beasts Archaeobeast and are set to release their new EP, Manifesting The Antichrist September 7th on CD and Digital formats.

Manifesting The Antichrist features four evil tracks of crushing brutality that is not for the faint of heart... no posers, fakes or wimps! Preorders can be found on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Manifesting The Antichrist”

“Dark Covenant”

“Talisman Of Deceit”

“Iniquitous Sepulchre”

“Talisman Of Deceit”: