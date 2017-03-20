VIRULENT DEPRAVITY Featuring INFERI, SVART CROWN Members Streaming New Single “Desecrating Eden”

“Desecrating Eden”, the third single from Fruit Of The Poisoned Tree, the debut album from technical death metal supergroup, Virulent Depravity, is available for streaming below.

Virulent Depravity is the brainchild of guitarist, bassist, and vocalist Colin Butler. While he may be a new name to many, his impressive playing attracted the attention of well-known guitarist Malcolm Pugh (Inferi, ex-Entheos) who joined the band in 2016 on rhythm guitar and additional solos. The lineup is rounded out by Svart Crown (and ex-Benighted) drummer Kevin Paradis, whose incredible playing is the perfect foil to Colin and Malcolm's dazzling performances.

Fruit Of The Poisoned Tree will be released on April 7th via The Artisan Era Records. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Serpentine Messiah”

“Spineless Obedience”

“Your Demise”

“Desecrating Eden”

“Fruit Of The Poisoned Tree”

“Bad Drug”

“Beyond The Point Of No Return”

“Only Human”

“Mechanized Defilement”

“Crushed By Futuristic Filth”

“Desecrating Eden”:

"Mechanized Defilement":

“Beyond The Point Of No Return”:

Teaser: