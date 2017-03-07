VIRULENT DEPRAVITY Featuring INFERI, SVART CROWN Members Streaming Second Single “Mechanized Defilement”

Newly formed technical death metal supergroup, Virulent Depravity, recently announced the upcoming release of their debut full-length, Fruit Of The Poisoned Tree, out on April 7th via The Artisan Era Records. The new single, “Mechanized Defilement”, is available for streaming below. Whereas the group's first single, "Beyond The Point Of No Return", was a compact and short three minute long song, "Mechanized Defilement" showcases what the band is capable of in a much longer length format, clocking in at just over six minutes of adrenaline-pumping intensity that makes for truly memorable and punishing technical death metal.

Virulent Depravity is the brainchild of guitarist, bassist, and vocalist Colin Butler. While he may be a new name to many, his impressive playing attracted the attention of well-known guitarist Malcolm Pugh (Inferi, ex-Entheos) who joined the band in 2016 on rhythm guitar and additional solos. The lineup is rounded out by Svart Crown (and ex-Benighted) drummer Kevin Paradis, whose incredible playing is the perfect foil to Colin and Malcolm's dazzling performances.

Preorder the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Serpentine Messiah”

“Spineless Obedience”

“Your Demise”

“Desecrating Eden”

“Fruit Of The Poisoned Tree”

“Bad Drug”

“Beyond The Point Of No Return”

“Only Human”

“Mechanized Defilement”

“Crushed By Futuristic Filth”

"Mechanized Defilement":

“Beyond The Point Of No Return”:

Teaser: