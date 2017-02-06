VIRULENT DEPRAVITY Featuring INFERI, SVART CROWN Members To Release Debut In April; Teaser Video Streaming

Newly formed technical death metal supergroup, Virulent Depravity, have completed work on their debut full-length, Fruit Of The Poisoned Tree, set for release on April 7th via The Artisan Era Records. The album will appeal to fans of Spawn Of Possession, First Fragment, Archspire, and Origin.

Virulent Depravity is the brainchild of guitarist, bassist, and vocalist Colin Butler. While he may be a new name to many, his impressive playing attracted the attention of well-known guitarist Malcolm Pugh (Inferi, ex-Entheos) who joined the band in 2016 on rhythm guitar and additional solos. The lineup is rounded out by Svart Crown (and ex-Benighted) drummer Kevin Paradis, whose incredible playing is the perfect foil to Colin and Malcolm's dazzling performances.

An early teaser video for the album can be seen below:

Pre-order the album here.