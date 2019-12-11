VISCERA – New Album Details Revealed; “Obsidian” Lyric Video Streaming

Newly formed UK death metal powerhouse Viscera have premiered a lyric video for their new song "Obsidian". The single is the title track from the group's forthcoming debut album which will see a March 6 release via Unique Leader.

Obsidian sees the band, which features a veteran lineup that includes ex - Sylosis and Heart Of A Coward vocalist Jamie Graham as well as former members of Martyr Defiled and Abhorrent Decimation, immediately establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in extreme metal. The nine track effort showcases all of the fearless brutality, thrilling technicality, and song writing maturity that one would expect from musicians of their pedigree.

The album was mixed and mastered by Michael Leo Valeri (Brand of Sacrifice) with artwork being provided by Shindy Reehal (Ingested, Harbinger).

Vocalist Jamie Graham said of the song and album, "We’re really excited to show you our second single, the title track of our debut album Obsidian. This is a slightly longer track with a more melodic side and some tasty twin lead work from Ross and Adam respectively! There’s some pretty heavy songs on this album but we thought we’d not go for something that showcases every side of the band.

“The song’s about dealing with personal trauma and how a monumental change can often be a huge blessing in disguise. The ‘Obsidian Tide’ is the mental tidal wave that hits you when you’re at your darkest. But the tide always goes out and comes back in, such is life!

“The whole Obsidian album touches on that process of struggle vs strength; how love can make someone feel incredibly powerful, but also make them dangerously vulnerable. There are stages of gaining this strength and they often involve going through hell to get there."

Find preorders here.

Tracklisting:

“Delilah”

“Immersed In Ire”

“Lamb To The Slaughter”

“Carpe Noctem”

“Affliction”

“Hammers And Nails”

“Lilith”

“Obsidian”

“Silentium”

“Obsidian” lyric video: