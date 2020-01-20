VISCERAL DISGORGE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of Baltimore-based death metallers, Visceral Disgorge. Check it out below:

Visceral Disgorge will re-release their lauded debut album Ingesting Putridity on February 28 via Agonia Records. The record has been remastered, and is coming to digipack CD, vinyl (black, purple, red and splatter) and digital formats. The band is also gearing up to kick off a North American tour with UK's Ingested on January 30. Special guests include The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Cabal and Splattered (selected dates only).

Despite its young age, the band's debut Ingesting Putridity is considered by many as a brutal death metal classic. Its release quickly developed a loyal national and international following around Visceral Disgorge, and facilitated metal festival appearances and tours throughout the United States and abroad. The record has been remastered by Drewisf and features original artwork with illustrations from Japanese artist Toshihiro Egawa.

Ingesting Putridity formats:

- digipack CD,

- black vinyl,

- transparent deep purple vinyl,

- transparent blood red vinyl,

- transparent milky clear splatter vinyl,

- t-shirt + digital.

Visceral Disgorge released their sophomore studio album Slithering Evisceration in September 2019 on Agonia Records. The album entered Billboard's Heatseekers chart at #38 in its first week of release, and was followed by a massive tour across North America, featuring Disentomb and Signs Of The Swarm. The band's next major trek is about to begin late January.

Dates:

January

30 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

February

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufunes Electriques

2 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

7 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

8 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

14 - Curpertino, CA - The X-Bar

15 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

16 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

25 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

March

1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution