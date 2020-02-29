VISCERAL DISGORGE Streaming Ingesting Putridity In Full

Baltimore-based death metallers Visceral Disgorge have rereleased their lauded debut album Ingesting Putridity via Agonia Records. The record has been remastered, and is available on digipack CD, vinyl (black, purple, red and splatter) and digital formats. A full stream of the album is available below:

Despite its young age, the band's debut Ingesting Putridity is considered by many as a brutal death metal classic. Its release quickly developed a loyal national and international following around Visceral Disgorge, and facilitated metal festival appearances and tours throughout the United States and abroad. The record has been remastered by Drewisf and features original artwork with illustrations from Japanese artist Toshihiro Egawa.

Ingesting Putridity formats:

- digipack CD,

- black vinyl,

- transparent deep purple vinyl,

- transparent blood red vinyl,

- transparent milky clear splatter vinyl,

- t-shirt + digital.

Visceral Disgorge released their sophomore studio album Slithering Evisceration in September 2019 on Agonia Records. The album entered Billboard's Heatseekers chart at #38 in its first week of release, and was followed by a massive tour across North America, featuring Disentomb and Signs Of The Swarm. The band's next major trek is about to begin late January.

Dates:

February

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

March

1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution