VISCERAL DISGORGE Streaming Lyric Video “Necrotic Biogenesis”
July 26, 2019, 39 minutes ago
US-based brutal death metallers Visceral Disgorge are premiering a new track titled "Necrotic Biogenesis" in the form of a lyric video. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Slithering Evisceration, due out September 13th via Agonia Records.
Vocalist Travis Werner commented on the new release: ""We had a lot of bumps in the road over the years that we had to overcome, but I think that essentially it made the band stronger and more ferocious over time.This album is much faster and more aggressive than our last album, with lyrical themes inspired more by Science Fiction and Cosmic Horror as opposed to the old hack and slash. V.D. is back... the beast has awaken from its ancient slumber ready to obliterate all who stand in its way!".
Slithering Evisceration was recorded, mixed and mastered by Drew Lamond at Wright Way Studios (Dying Fetus, Misery Index). The album artwork was created by Stephen Somers.
Tracklisting:
"Fucked Into Oblivion"
"Architects Of Warping Flesh"
"Saprogenic Deformation"
"Absorbed By The Swarm"
"Siphoning Cosmic Sentience"
"Necrotic Biogenesis"
"Spawn Of Putridity"
"Transfixed In Torture"
Pre-order your copy now at this location.
Catch Visceral Disgorge on tour at the following shows:
September
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One
14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
19 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
21 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar
24 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi
25 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
28 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
29 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
30 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar
October
1 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
3 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
4 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick