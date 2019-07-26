VISCERAL DISGORGE Streaming Lyric Video “Necrotic Biogenesis”

US-based brutal death metallers Visceral Disgorge are premiering a new track titled "Necrotic Biogenesis" in the form of a lyric video. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Slithering Evisceration, due out September 13th via Agonia Records.

Vocalist Travis Werner commented on the new release: ""We had a lot of bumps in the road over the years that we had to overcome, but I think that essentially it made the band stronger and more ferocious over time.This album is much faster and more aggressive than our last album, with lyrical themes inspired more by Science Fiction and Cosmic Horror as opposed to the old hack and slash. V.D. is back... the beast has awaken from its ancient slumber ready to obliterate all who stand in its way!".

Slithering Evisceration was recorded, mixed and mastered by Drew Lamond at Wright Way Studios (Dying Fetus, Misery Index). The album artwork was created by Stephen Somers.

Tracklisting:

"Fucked Into Oblivion"

"Architects Of Warping Flesh"

"Saprogenic Deformation"

"Absorbed By The Swarm"

"Siphoning Cosmic Sentience"

"Necrotic Biogenesis"

"Spawn Of Putridity"

"Transfixed In Torture"

Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Catch Visceral Disgorge on tour at the following shows:

September

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

19 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

21 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

25 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

28 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

29 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

30 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar

October

1 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

3 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

4 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick