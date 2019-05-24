VISCERAL DISGORGE To Release Slithering Evisceration Album In September

Eight long years after debut album Ingesting Putridity (2011), US-based brutal death metal band Visceral Disgorge finally announce details surrounding its sophomore studio album.

Titled Slithering Evisceration, the album will be released on September 13 worldwide via Agonia Records. Its street date will coincide with the kick-off time of Bloodletting North America tour, on which the band will perform alongside Disentomb and Signs Of The Swarm. The album's first single, "Architects Of Warping Flesh", is expected to be released in June.

Travis from Visceral Disgorge commented on the new release: "We had a lot of bumps in the road over the years that we had to overcome, but I think that essentially it made the band stronger and more ferocious over time.This album is much faster and more aggressive than our last album with lyrical themes inspired more by Science fiction and Cosmic horror as opposed to the old hack and slash. V.D. is back...the beast has awaken from its ancient slumber ready to obliterate all who stand in its way!". On the upcoming tour, they added: "We're excited to hit the road again this time with our mates in Disentomb and Signs of the Swarm as well as the recent up and coming: Continuum, Organectomy and Mental Cruelty for the SICK support. Make sure to catch V.D. This September on our album release tour."

Slithering Evisceration was recorded, mixed and mastered by Drew Lamond at Wright Way Studios (Dying Fetus, Misery Index). The album artwork was created by Stephen Somers.

Pre-order

"Slithering Evisceration"

"Fucked Into Oblivion"

"Architects Of Warping Flesh"

"Saprogenic Deformation"

"Absorbed By The Swarm"

"Siphoning Cosmic Sentience"

"Necrotic Biogenesis"

"Spawn Of Putridity"

"Transfixed In Torture"

Tour dates:

October

1 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

3 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

4 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Travis Werner - vocals

Charlie Marvel - guitars

Steve Miles - guitars

Eric Little - bass

Billy Denne - drums