VISIGOTH Launch “Outlive Them All” Single

Salt Lake City's traditional metal champions, Visigoth, will release their sophomore album, Conqueror's Oath, on February 9th via Metal Blade Records. New single, "Outlive Them All", is streaming below.

The new album is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- silver vinyl (limited to 400 copies - USA exclusive)

- clear with white/blue smokey swirl vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

- opaque blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

- cool grey marble vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- white/blue splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- sky-blue marble vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- purple red marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies - EU exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Standing in staunch opposition to any presumptuous notion of "reinventing the wheel" or "redefining the genre", Visigoth instead dedicates themselves to worshipping at the ageless altars of heavy metal with a singular focus on writing music inspired by their favorite records. Whether whipped into a frenzy ignited by classic USPM or NWOBHM anthems, or pensively meditating on traditional epic heavy metal or weighty doom-inspired moments, these Salt City hessians wear their influences proudly on their sleeves.

With their new 2017 long-player Conqueror's Oath, Visigoth stays true to the title and conquers the sophomore slump blues with 8 iron-forged anthems of pure metal magick guaranteed to satiate the hunger of the rock'n'roll hordes! Returning to the depths of the Boar's Nest in their hometown of Salt Lake City to record once again with engineer extraordinaire Andy Patterson (Subrosa, Deathblow, Dreadnought, et al), Conqueror's Oath was hammerforged in a whirlwind month of mayhem and mastered by Dave Otero of Flatline Audio (Satan's Host, Nightbringer, Khemmis, et al).

Immortalized by breathtaking cover art created by none other than underground album art legend Kris Verwimp (whose work has graced records by Absu, Bewitched, Desaster, Horna, Moonsorrow, Skullview, Arkona, and many, many more) in proper swords-and-sorcery fashion, Conqueror's Oath stands tall on the field of battle, serving as a gauntleted fist in the face of non-believers. Prepare for the onslaught of Salt City Steel!

Conqueror's Oath tracklisting:

"Steel And Silver"

"Warrior Queen"

"Outlive Them All"

"Hammerforged"

"Traitor's Gate"

"Salt City"

"Blades In The Night"

"The Conqueror's Oath"

"Outlive Them All":

"Warrior Queen" video:

Tour dates:

February

17 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival

18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store

19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms

21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival

25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

March

1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live

2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest

3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest

6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille

7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble

8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario

9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival