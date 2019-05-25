VISIGOTH Release Bells Of Awakening 7” Single; New Song "Abysswalker" Streaming

2018 was the breakthrough year for American heavy metallers Visigoth, and 2019 is looking just as bright for the Salt Lake City powerforce. The band have released a 7" entitled Bells Of Awakening with two brand new songs: “Fireseeker” and “Abysswalker”. Listen to both songs below.

The 7” can be ordered in the following formats at MetalBlade.com:

-black 7" vinyl (EU exclusive)

-grey marbled 7" vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

-blue 7" vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

-red 7" vinyl (High Roller exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

-green 7" vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

* digital options are also available!

Comments Visigoth: "We are emerging from the abyss with a new two-song 7" that we are looking forward to unleashing onstage across Europe this summer! Of course this is just a foreshadowing of bigger things to come, but we hope that the hordes will be placated - if temporarily - by this humble offering. We'll leave it up to the listener to explore the unifying theme that ties the lyrics and artwork together, but rest assured that musically not much has changed. Love it or hate it, this is still straightfoward heavy metal done the way we’ve always done it. Without further ado, the road calls once again, and we answer with fervent hunger!"

Tour dates, featuring Bewitcher and Resistance as support, are as follows:

May

25 - Schönenberg-Kübelberg, Germany - Iron Fest

26 - London, UK - Moth Club

27 - Newcastle, UK - Head Of Steam

28 - Manchester, UK - AATMA

30 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex*

31 - Oberndorf/Lech, Germany - Metalheadz Open Air*

June

1 - Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany - Black Forest Festival*

2 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records (night 1)*

3 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records (night 2)*

5 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff*

6 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube*

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore*

8 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok*

9 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival**

*w/Resistance

**Visigoth only