VISIGOTH To Embark On Full European Tour In February

American heavy metal vanguards, Visigoth, have just finished recording their second full-length album, Conqueror's Oath, for Metal Blade Records and are now good to announce a full European run of live dates in February and March of 2018.

Conqueror's Oath will be released in time for the European tour, more details regarding the new album will be posted shortly. Stay tuned for that.

Comments the band on the European tour: "We are headed across the ocean in support of our new record, and we couldn't be more thrilled! The gates of Europa shall be cast open by the ceaseless battering rams of rock'n'roll, and we will not rest until every head is banged and every stein is drained. Ride and conquer for heavy metal!"

Tour dates:

February

17 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival

18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store

19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms

21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival

25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

March

1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live

2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest

3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest

6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille

7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble

8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario

9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival