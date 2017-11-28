VISIGOTH To Embark On Full European Tour In February
November 28, 2017, an hour ago
American heavy metal vanguards, Visigoth, have just finished recording their second full-length album, Conqueror's Oath, for Metal Blade Records and are now good to announce a full European run of live dates in February and March of 2018.
Conqueror's Oath will be released in time for the European tour, more details regarding the new album will be posted shortly. Stay tuned for that.
Comments the band on the European tour: "We are headed across the ocean in support of our new record, and we couldn't be more thrilled! The gates of Europa shall be cast open by the ceaseless battering rams of rock'n'roll, and we will not rest until every head is banged and every stein is drained. Ride and conquer for heavy metal!"
Tour dates:
February
17 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival
18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store
19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms
21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
March
1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille
7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival