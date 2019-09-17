VISION DIVINE Reveal New Single “3 Men Walk On The Moon”

Vision Divine have released the first single “3 Men Walk On the Moon”, taken from their new album When All The Heroes Are Dead, which will be released on October 25th, 2019 via Scarlet Records in Europe/America and King Records in Japan.

The new record is the official studio debut for the new line-up, which includes Mike Terrana on drums and Ivan Giannini on vocals alongside Olaf Thorsen and Federico Puleri (guitars), Andrea “Tower” Torricini (bass) and Alessio Lucatti (keys).

When All The Heroes Are Dead was produced by Olaf Thorsen and Alessio Lucatti, recorded and mixed by Simone Mularoni (DGM).

The artwork was created by Federico Mondelli (Frozen Crown, Be The Wolf, Eldritch)

The album will be available in a Deluxe Digipack CD edition including one bonus track (“Angel Of Revenge”), in a vinyl limited LP edition and on all digital platforms. The Japanese edition will also contain a cover of X-Japan’s “Rusty Nail”.

Tracklisting:

“Insurgent”

“The 26th Machine”

“3 Men Walk On The Moon”

“Fall From Grace”

“Were I God”

“Now That All The Heroes Are Dead”

“While The Sun Is Turning Black”

“The King Of The Sky”

“On The Ides Of March”

“300”

“The Nihil Propaganda”

“Angel Of Revenge” (Digi CD bonus)

“Rusty Nail” (X-Japan cover, Japanese bonus)

“3 Men Walk On The Moon” lyric video:

“Angel Of Revenge” video: